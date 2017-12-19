Enrollment in state's expanded Medicaid program falls by about 3,000 people in 1 month

Enrollment in Arkansas’ expanded Medicaid program, known as Arkansas Works, fell by about 3,000 people in November to just under 307,000, the state Department of Human Services reported Tuesday.

In a meeting with reporters, department officials also outlined eligibility verification efforts that they said have resulted in the removal of about 80,000 people from the program since the beginning of the year.

The efforts include terminating coverage when mail sent to an enrollee’s address is returned, identifying enrollees who are receiving public benefits in more than one state and rechecking the incomes of enrollees when they start new jobs.

In a news release, Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the removal of ineligible enrollees “a model for containing costs and eliminating waste in state government.”

Most of those enrolled in Arkansas Works are covered by private plans, with the Medicaid program paying most or all of the premium.

Hutchinson has requested federal approval to shrink the rolls further by limiting eligibility to adults with incomes of up to the poverty level, instead of 138 percent of the poverty level, and imposing a work requirement on some of those remaining on the program. A decision on the request has not been announced.

