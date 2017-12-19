Forecasters: Severe weather a risk in part of Arkansas; cold air arrives in time for Christmas

Rain will continue through mid-week for most of Arkansas before a burst of cold air settles in this weekend, just in time for Christmas, forecasters said.

A marginal risk for several weather exists Tuesday for southern Arkansas, including Texarkana and El Dorado. There, the primary threat is damaging wind gusts that could be in excess of 60 mph.

“Rain will be heavy at times, especially over the southern half of the state,” according to the latest outlook.

The severe threat is expected to wane after midnight, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

Up to 3 inches of rain is forecast across the southern half of the state, with some areas like Hot Springs and Pine Bluff potentially seeing heavier amounts.

About 1 to 2 inches of rain is predicted for areas north of Little Rock, meteorologists say.

After a period of dry and mild weather, a strong cold front is set to enter Arkansas on Friday.

That will trigger another round of showers and possible thunderstorms followed by much cooler and drier air, the weather service said.

“There may be enough moisture on Sunday for a period of light snow or snow flurries,” particularly in the Ozark and Ouachita mountains, the outlook states.

Meteorologists have said the chance that Arkansans will see a white Christmas is slim to none this year. Christmas Day is expected to be chilly and mostly dry across the state.