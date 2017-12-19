Gas leak forces evacuation of most of UCA campus

CONWAY — A gas leak Tuesday has forced the evacuation of a large part of the University of Central Arkansas campus.

No injuries have been reported, said UCA spokesman Christina Madsen. No fire or explosion has occurred, she said.

Most UCA students had already left campus for the holidays. Faculty and non-essential personnel have been dismissed for the day.

The campus is located along Donaghey Avenue just west of downtown Conway.

UCA will reopen Wednesday for the last day before the holiday break.