Hog commit John Mincey decides on signing date

Highly recruited defensive lineman target John Mincey, an Arkansas commitment, has made a decision on when he'll sign with a school.

He plans to wait until Feb. 7 to ink with the school of his choice.

Mincey, 6-4, 265 pounds, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Homerville, (Ga.) Clinch County picked the Hogs over approximately 20 scholarship offers from schools like Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Washington State, Oregon State and others in July.

He was unable to make an official visit to Fayetteville in December because of being in the playoffs. Several schools, including Kentucky, Georgia, South Carolina, Louisville and others have continued to recruit Mincey.

Mincey and Arkansas Coach Chad Morris talked today.