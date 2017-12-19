Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, December 19, 2017, 5:46 p.m.

Sheriff's office investigating officer-involved shooting in Arkansas

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 4:16 p.m.



Authorities said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Arkansas on Tuesday.

According to the Crawford County sheriff's office, the shooting occurred in the northwest Arkansas county.

A spokesman for the agency confirmed that one person had been shot. He did not release information about whether they suffered fatal injuries or a specific location of where the shooting occurred.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.

TravisBickle says... December 19, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.

Nothing wrong with a little shootin' as long as the right people get shot.

