Home / Latest News /
Sheriff's office investigating officer-involved shooting in Arkansas
This article was published today at 4:16 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Authorities said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Arkansas on Tuesday.
According to the Crawford County sheriff's office, the shooting occurred in the northwest Arkansas county.
A spokesman for the agency confirmed that one person had been shot. He did not release information about whether they suffered fatal injuries or a specific location of where the shooting occurred.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Sheriff's office investigating officer-involved shooting in Arkansas
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
TravisBickle says... December 19, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.
Nothing wrong with a little shootin' as long as the right people get shot.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.