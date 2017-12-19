Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, December 19, 2017, 4:14 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Machete wielder robbed him of phone, man tells Little Rock police

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 2:39 p.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Police are investigating after a man said his cellphone was stolen by a machete wielder in Little Rock last week, according to a report.

The 51-year-old told police the robber had held up the weapon and told him to "give him the phone or he would cut him."

The victim said he had waited until Thursday to report the robbery because he was scared the man was going to come back for him.

The man named as a suspect in the report was not listed on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Tuesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Machete wielder robbed him of phone, man tells Little Rock police

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online