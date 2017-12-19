Machete wielder robbed him of phone, man tells Little Rock police

Police are investigating after a man said his cellphone was stolen by a machete wielder in Little Rock last week, according to a report.

The 51-year-old told police the robber had held up the weapon and told him to "give him the phone or he would cut him."

The victim said he had waited until Thursday to report the robbery because he was scared the man was going to come back for him.

The man named as a suspect in the report was not listed on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Tuesday afternoon.