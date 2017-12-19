Home / Latest News /
Mississippi boy dials 911 to say Grinch stealing Christmas
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:44 a.m.
BYRAM, Miss. — A 5-year-old Mississippi boy called 911 to report that the Grinch was trying to steal Christmas.
The Clarion Ledger reported that it happened Saturday in the Jackson suburb of Byram. An officer went to TyLon Pittman's home to assure him that the green creature wouldn't take anyone's gifts.
TyLon had been watching videos online when he became alarmed about the Grinch. He told his mom, Teresa Pittman, that he dialed 911, but she said she didn't quite believe him until an officer knocked on the door.
The officer, Lauren Develle, said she grew up loving the character created by children's author Dr. Seuss.
TyLon said he has a plan in case the Grinch does appear: Hhe will wrestle him and hold him until the police show up.
