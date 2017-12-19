Morris asks for permission, then offers Camden lineman

Camden Fairview offensive tackle Stacey Wilkins became the fifth in-state prospect in the junior class to receive a scholarship offer from the Hogs when Coach Chad Morris informed him of the offer Sunday.

In a first for Camden Fairview Coach Jake Monden, he received a call from a college coach asking for permission to offer one of his players when Morris inquired about Wilkins.

"He called me and asked me what I thought about Stacey and also asked me if it would be all right if he offered a scholarship to him and what I thought about that," Monden said. "They're excited about him. It was pretty neat that Coach Morris called me and asked for my approval in offering him a scholarship. I thought that was really, really classy, and I think the Razorbacks got a tremendous coach."

Wilkins, 6-7, 275, also has offers from Memphis, Arkansas State University, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe and Texas State. He's cousins with former Razorback and NFL offensive lineman Shawn Andrews.

The offer was a dream come true for Wilkins, who plans to visit Fayetteville in February and likely commit.

"It's an exciting deal for him," Monden said. "I know he grew up a Razorback fan. With the changes in the program right now we didn't know if or when it was going to come, but the work he's put in the last year and half I've been here at Camden, I feel like he's deserving of this offer."

Wilkins graded out at 84 percent while having 46 pancake blocks and 89 knockdowns this season. Morris likes Wilkins' athleticism.

"One thing he pointed out was Stacey's ability to bend," Monden said. "Obviously his length and just the fact how much he has changed from his sophomore highlights compared to his junior highlights and how nasty he is."

Monden said Wilkins has made strides in the Cardinals' offseason program.

"He's already had a tremendous winter," Monden said. "I think he inclined 315 or 320 [pounds] so he's really starting to catch some mass, and he's 15 pounds heavier than he was over the summer."