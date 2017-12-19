Morris shifts stance on early signing period

FAYETTEVILLE -- Chad Morris' first national signing period with the Arkansas Razorbacks is destined to be memorable, but it's not going to be a fully loaded class this week by any means.

Morris and his partially assembled coaching staff for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville expect to land somewhere between four and six signees, maybe a couple of more, Wednesday with the advent of the first early signing period in the Football Bowl Subdivision ranks.

College coaches had been discussing an early signing period for years to cinch players who were ready to make their college decisions official prior to the final spring semester of high school. Now that the new addition to the NCAA recruiting calendar is here, the complications are coming into focus.

"I know it was thought out and it was discussed and there was a big push by the coaches, but I think that once we've gone through this one cycle of it ... I believe I've changed my stance on this thing," Morris told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday. "It's been very difficult, very pressure packed in a short period of time."

The signing period will take place Wednesday through Friday. There will be a second signing period that begins Feb. 7, and Morris thinks many recruits are fond of the old style of signing in a gym full of classmates, faculty and family.

"What we're hearing too, there's a lot of kids that want to sign but yet they want to make sure it's a celebration," Morris said. "They're used to having the big signing day party on that Wednesday in February when the student body gets to come to the gym and watch them sign.

"And now the 20th, everybody is on Christmas break. There are some kids who are like, 'Coach, I've worked my whole life to get to this point and I just want to celebrate with everybody.' You can understand that. I can fully understand what they're going through."

Some teams are at bowl sites and haven't had full access to the recruiting period that ended Sunday.

"You've got teams -- like if I was still at SMU -- that are playing in a bowl that have already traveled to a bowl site, that have a disadvantage because they're unable to get out on the road and try to tie up their kids they've had committed for quite some time," Morris said. "So, again, there are a lot of challenges behind it."

Morris and a staff of mostly offensive assistants have been grinding since his hiring Dec. 7, shoring up the prospects who were committed to the Razorbacks, flipping other players to Arkansas and landing new commitments.

The group of players committed to Arkansas who are in the mix to sign during the early period are cornerback Ladarrius Bishop of Ashdown, defensive lineman Billy Ferrell of Fordyce, offensive lineman Noah Gatlin of Jonesboro, defensive end Isaiah Nichols of Springdale, quarterback Connor Noland of Greenwood, linebacker Bumper Pool of Allen (Texas) Lovejoy, offensive lineman Silas Robinson of Yoakum, Texas, and receiver Mike Woods of Magnolia, Texas.

Morris estimated 30 percent to 35 percent of players will sign Wednesday, and the rest will opt for the national signing day experience in February.

"That's just kind of listening around," Morris said. "Now it may be completely different than that. It may be 50-50. I don't know."

Morris said he's excited about the way Arkansas' class is coming together.

"We've got some guys that are solidly committed to us that are going to wait and sign in February, possibly because they want the celebration," Morris said. "My response to that is you can have two celebrations. You sign with us on Wednesday if you're solid, and I get to talk about you Wednesday afternoon. And then I get to also do another huge celebration on the final signing day on Feb. 7 and talk about you again. So you get two celebrations out of this."

Morris asked Arkansas tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr., the former Arkansas quarterback, to help in the current, tight recruiting cycle.

"Obviously his reputation across the state, and then obviously having someone there to help guide us along the way," Morris said of bringing Lunney aboard. "He was basically the only recruiter in the state of Arkansas, which is going to change. We're going to have 10 guys in the state of Arkansas."

Bobby Allen, a 15-year assistant coach with the Razorbacks who has been director of high school and NFL relations the past five years, also has helped recruit.

"Same thing," Morris said of Allen's ties in Arkansas. "I needed guys with boots on the ground and getting after it. Obviously as connected as he has been in this state, that was our No. 1 focus coming in here nine days ago."

Morris has not made official the hiring of any of his assistants. However, former SMU assistants and staff have come on board, including offensive coordinator Joe Craddock, offensive line coach Dustin Fry, receivers coach Justin Stepp, recruiting coordinator Mark Smith and director of football operations Randy Ross. Former SMU running backs coach Jeff Traylor, who had been the Mustangs' interim head coach for the Frisco Bowl before Sonny Dykes' hiring, attended Morris' introductory news conference and is likely to be on the Arkansas staff.

Sports on 12/19/2017