North Little Rock takes top spot in AP's final Arkansas high school football poll

LITTLE ROCK — North Little Rock was the unanimous pick as Arkansas' top high school football team in the final Associated Press poll of 2017 after winning the Class 7A title. Class 6A champion Greenwood was voted second, followed by 7A runner-up Bentonville.

Pulaski Academy won its fourth state title in a row, in Class 5A and is ranked fourth overall. Bryant is fifth. The remainder of the Top 10 consists of Conway, Pine Bluff, Bentonville West, Fayetteville and Little Rock McClellan.

The state champions in the lower divisions — Arkadelphia, Rivercrest and Foreman — all topped the rankings. Rivercrest in Class 3A and Foreman in Class 2A had been unranked in the final AP regular-season poll.

North Little Rock's title was central Arkansas' first in the state's largest classification since 2004.

The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, win-loss records, total points and ranking from the final regular season poll.

OVERALL

Record Pts Prv

North Little Rock (7) 13-0 70 1 Greenwood 13-0 60 2 Bentonville 10-3 55 5 Pulaski Academy 14-0 44 4 Bryant 10-2 41 3 Conway 9-4 34 9 Pine Bluff 11-2 25 7 Bentonville West 9-2 17 6 Fayetteville 7-5 16 NR LR McClellan 10-4 7 NR

Others receiving votes: West Memphis 6, Arkadelphia 5, El Dorado 2, Rivercrest 2, Foreman 1.

Class 6A

Record Pts Prv

Greenwood (7) 13-0 35 1 Pine Bluff 11-2 28 2 West Memphis 10-2 21 4 Searcy 10-3 13 5 El Dorado 9-2 8 3

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

Pulaski Academy (7) 14-0 35 1 LR McClellan 10-4 28 5 Wynne 11-2 21 3 Nettleton 11-2 13 4 LR Christian 9-2 5 2

Others receiving votes: Alma 3.

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

Arkadelphia (7) 14-1 35 3 Warren 13-2 28 2 Pulaski Robinson 12-1 20 1 Pea Ridge 12-2 15 4 Prairie Grove 11-2 4 5

Others receiving votes: Booneville 3.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

Rivercrest (7) 13-2 35 NR Junction City 13-1 28 1 Osceola 11-3 17 NR McGehee 11-3 10 NR Charleston 11-1 6 2

Others receiving votes: Clinton 4, Mayflower 4, Glen Rose 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

Foreman (6) 13-1 30 NR Mount Ida 14-1 24 1 Camden Harmony Grove 9-4 14 5 Earle 10-1 8 2 Danville 10-2 6 3; (tie) Conway Christian 11-2 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Rison 2.