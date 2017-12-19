Organizers of new Little Rock music festival name 18 set for lineup but stay quiet on venue, headliner

Organizers of a Little Rock music festival planned for March are naming acts and selling tickets but have not yet publicly announced a venue or headliner.

In a Monday announcement on Facebook Live, Susan Erwin Prowse, an organizer of The Fulcrum, shared the names of 18 artists she said have committed to perform at the event, which is scheduled for March 17 and 18.

Most of the lineup has Arkansas roots, including country artists Brian Mullen, Bree Ogden, David Adam Byrnes, Lance Carpenter, Matt Stell and Barrett Baber.

Arkansas-based rock bands Becoming Elephants, Randall Shreve and the Devilles, From Day One and Honeyjack were also named, along with state hip-hop acts Theme Musiq, Rah Howard and Ueno Rhymes.

Little Rock gospel singer Crissy P is also slated to perform, along with the city's indie duo Dazz and Brie.

Prowse also named R&B artist OShea and reggae acts Dynamq and Indika Reggae Band as part of the lineup.

"Looking forward to coming back home and glad to be a part of it!" David Adam Byrnes wrote in a comment on the Facebook post listing the acts.

Other artists — including Honeyjack, Theme Musiq, From Day One, Randall Shreve and the Devilles, Ueno Rhymez, Bree Ogden, Crissy P and Lance Carpenter — have indicated online that they plan to perform.

Prowse said the festival's mission is to provide a platform for local and regional acts to be discovered but that the main headliner will be "strategically" announced after Jan. 1.

The festival's website displays photos of Migos, SZA, The Roots, Jessie J, Lil Uzi Vert and Kelly Clarkson, who were said to be the top-voted artists in an online poll potential attendees could participate in.

"We took the top artists from the poll, and we are securing those acts currently," Prowse said.

Tickets can currently be purchased on the event's website, with prices ranging from about $75 to more than $300.

Thousands of tickets have already been sold, mostly to college-aged people, Cliff Aaron, another Fulcrum organizer told Arkansas Online earlier this month.

The event has around 1,100 followers on Facebook, though an Instagram post announcing a VIP ticket giveaway garnered more than 5,000 comments. About 40 people tuned in to watch Monday's announcement live. The video had more than 2,000 views Tuesday afternoon.

Prowse said the festival will have two stages but made no mention of a venue during the announcement.

Aaron previously said the team was working to secure the amphitheater at Riverfront Park in downtown Little Rock as well as multiple other venues.

Phyllis Lucas, senior director of event operations for the amphitheater, said Dec. 11 that the group had released its tentative hold on the site.