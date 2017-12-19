Beaten, carjacked at Little Rock apartment complex, 57-year-old tells police

A Little Rock man attacked by three carjackers at an apartment complex was able to recover his vehicle a day later, police said.

The robbers struck him in the face several times with their fists and kicked him several times in the stomach Saturday at Alexander Apartments, 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, the 57-year-old told officers.

One of the carjackers reportedly held a handgun and told the victim, “Don’t make me shoot you,” according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The three were able to take the victim’s gold 2000 Dodge Neon and flee the area, the report states.

Police said the victim’s vehicle was found Sunday in the apartment complex’s parking lot.

The robbers were described as black males who stand about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weigh around 185 pounds.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.