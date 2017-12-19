Police: 83-year-old Arkansan killed after pickup leaves road, becomes partially submerged in pond

An 83-year-old man was killed after the vehicle he was driving left a road and became partially submerged in a pond, state police said.

The accident happened around 10:40 p.m. Monday as Luther Leon Baldwin of Marmaduke was traveling south on Greene County Road 514 at Greene County Road 517, according to a preliminary report.

Police say Baldwin’s 2001 Chevrolet pickup at one point left the road, entered a field and struck a pond levee before coming to a rest partially submerged in the pond.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described in the report as clear and dry.

Baldwin’s death was one of at least 477 recorded so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.