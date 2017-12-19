Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, December 19, 2017, 1:07 p.m.

Police: Arkansas student arrested after threatening school attack

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:40 a.m.

HEBER SPRINGS — Authorities say a juvenile in north-central Arkansas has been arrested after threatening a shooting at his school.

Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said deputies learned Thursday that a Heber Springs student had made comments about carrying out a shooting attack at the school the next day.

Brown said deputies brought the male student into custody Friday morning for questioning, and the youth was later taken to the White River Juvenile Detention Center.

The sheriff said the student was charged as a juvenile with one count of terroristic threatening.

