Police make 6th arrest in case of body found at Hot Springs cemetery; 42-year-old faces murder charge

Authorities on Tuesday arrested a sixth person in an October homicide in Hot Springs and said they are still seeking a seventh, according to a news release.

John Patrick Walker, 42, was taken into custody after the city's Police Department received information about his location from the U.S. Marshals Service around 9:15 a.m., the release said. A SWAT team reportedly surrounded a house off Walnut Valley Road and arrested him.

Walker is accused of killing Cory Richardson, 31, who was found beaten, stabbed and shot to death Oct. 23 next to the main entrance of Greenwood Cemetery at 701 Greenwood Ave.

The 42-year-old was being held at the Garland County jail on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to the release. Bail had not been set.

Donald Franklin Williams, 55, is wanted on the same charges in connection with Richardson's death, police said, and had not been found as of Tuesday afternoon.

Five other people have been taken into custody on charges relating to the killing.

Steven Wood, 42, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in the case Nov. 15. Stephanie Shell, 21, was arrested the same day and faces a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Melissa J. Wineland, 37; Jake L. Norwood, 28; and James Dean Keyser, 27; were arrested Nov. 24 and charged with tampering with physical evidence.