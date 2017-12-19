Home /
OPINION
JOHN BRUMMETT: Views to a tax cut
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
- Comments (6)
- aAFont Size
The state's four Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives can read polls.
They know their political bread gets buttered back home in acquiescence to Donald Trump's madness and embrace of his ego's obsessions.
So, there appeared a guest essay on this page the other day under four bylines--U.S. Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman. They wrote--or a staff member for one of them wrote, and everybody was happy enough with the composition to sign on--that the tax cut probably imminent would prove beneficial to the working middle class of Arkansas.
It would simplify your taxes and put some money in your pocket, they said. And that's all in the world they're trying to do, they said.
There is a basic mathematical fact deep in this self-serving spin.
While not so for certain other states--blue ones, mostly--that pay higher incomes and incur higher costs and encounter higher state and local taxes, the assertion of greater simplicity and more cash would hold true under this legislation for working folks in Arkansas.
Most of them don't itemize their deductions, and, even if they did, wouldn't even come close to running north of the proposed new caps on deductible mortgage interest and annual state and local tax remittances.
They certainly shouldn't itemize under this bill, since the standard deduction would go from $12,700 per married couple filing jointly to $24,000.
Rather than subtracting $12,700 of their household income right off the top, before taxes, they'd subtract $24,000. That's good for Arkansas working people by the same accepted rule that two and two make four.
Beyond that, their marginal rates on that income left over after the $24,000 subtraction--they'd be lower.
Lower rates on lower taxable income--arithmetic makes that lower tax bills.
These folks would lose individual exemptions, yes. But if they have costs of child care, those credits would rise.
A family of four on an income of $55,000 in Arkansas would get enough additional cash over a year under this bill to buy a new set of tires, probably, or at least to replace the two slickest ones.
There are four basic ways, then, for these working families to view the politics, economics and morality of their situations:
1.More money in their pockets of any amount is a help and appreciated.
Whether the government is sending massively larger amounts to the pockets of rich people is irrelevant, or arguably appropriate considering that those people pay more, and will provide a boon to the economy. Employers will have more money to hire, both from the large cut in their taxes and the new sets of tires you and your friends will be buying from them with your relatively small cut.
2.You are being played for a sap, and you know it.
You're going to get a little money, maybe, but, mostly, the hedge-fund guys and giant corporations are going to make out like bandits as always--because they ante up with political contributions you can't afford, and they write the law's fine print themselves with lobbyists you can't afford. And you're sick of being played. A new set of tires would be nice, but you cannot and will not be bought off with rubber and tread.
3.Maybe you embrace the first enumerated view sometimes and the second at other times. But you think the real long-term problem is the deficit.
It looks to you like cutting taxes supposedly to explode the economy and thus, in turn, bring down the deficit ... well, it amounts to a risky premise not proven by recent Republican tax cuts. And it's not worth a new set of tires.
4.Whatever. Send you a little money. You'll take it. Send rich people a lot. They'll take it. You don't care. And shut up about the deficit, because, as the guy said on the radio the other day, deficits don't matter anymore.
The issue is international relationships, not the human concoction we call budgets. If China makes stuff and we buy it, and if we issue bonds and China buys them, and if we get currency from that relationship while China earns interest from it, and if we're all happy enough with that--then where, pray tell, is the imbalance, or any deficit? They need ours and we need theirs. Our co-dependence is thus balanced, even while this artificial thing we call our budget isn't, technically.
Pick one of the four and be certain. Or pick parts or variations of any two or three, or all four, and be independently ambivalent.
Me? I'm certain enough to pick No. 2. But, mostly, these days, I'm ambivalent enough to walk around pondering No. 4.
I'm surer about domestic politics than international economic relationships. On that basis, I can tell you that this thing we call the deficit is always less important to those in power raising it.
------------v------------
John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, was inducted into the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame in 2014. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.
Editorial on 12/19/2017
Print Headline: Views to a tax cut
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: JOHN BRUMMETT: Views to a tax cut
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 6 of 6 total comments
mozarky2 says... December 19, 2017 at 4:12 a.m.
It wouldn't be a Brummett column without a huge lie: the government does NOT send money to taxpayers. Taxpayers send money to the government.
( permalink | suggest removal )
TimberTopper says... December 19, 2017 at 8:03 a.m.
moz, you I assume read the column, and if so, haven't a clue what JB was saying. I don't have time, and for damn sure don't have the patience to try to explain it to you. You're the guy that predicted a big win in AL for Moore. That alone proves your life abilities! John, I'll take number 2. The congressmen (small case on purpose) that were elected to represent the people of Arkansas have chosen to represent the party instead. And, chances are the senators from Arkansas will do the same. So it's time for the people to get new ones come election time.
( permalink | suggest removal )
hah406 says... December 19, 2017 at 8:04 a.m.
mozarky2, I don't know that it was a lie, but rather that he meant to say the government sends money BACK to taxpayers. Which by the way, anyone who gets a large tax refund every year isn't doing their withholding correctly. If you get a big refund, it means you have been loaning the government money all year long interest free. I would rather owe a small tax bill in April than loan them my extra money all year long.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Delta123 says... December 19, 2017 at 8:20 a.m.
There is a stipulation in the tax code where the government does in fact send money to taxpayers. AKA the Earned Income Tax Credit. AKA Reverse Welfare. Where a low income "tax payer" gets back every penny withheld through the year and on top of that gets an additional "refund" via the EITC.
( permalink | suggest removal )
mozarky2 says... December 19, 2017 at 9:10 a.m.
Brummett specifically stated "the government is sending massively larger amounts to the pockets of rich people". (No surprise at all to me that the terminally oblivious TT missed this). He said nothing about sending money to poor people.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Packman says... December 19, 2017 at 9:45 a.m.
Hey Timber - Of course you took #2, as would all useful idiots and people jaded by envy.
.
The snobbery of the uber left never ceases to amaze. It's an indisputable FACT a typical family of 4 with a household income of $45,000/yr will get a tax cut of over $1,300. Democrats are scoffing at the "paltry" $100/month that ends up back in that household. You see $100/month is nothing to snobs that spend that much on fancy coffee every month or one restaurant meal of over-priced crustacean with a bottle of wine from Napa Valley. But to the rest of us $100/month can be put back for kids' college or help pay for a new refrigerator or payoff credit card debt or repair a leaky roof or whatever the need may be.
.
So, Timber, you and your ilk go with #2. The rest of us will go with #1 and not worry about being jealous of our fellow man.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.