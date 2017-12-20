Fire department: 12-year-old Arkansan rescued 2 children, woman with broken leg from blaze

A 12-year-old Arkansas boy made sure everyone got out during a house fire Saturday night, the Gosnell Fire Department said.

Investigator Andrew Wyles said authorities were dispatched to an address in the 500 block of Hillman Street about 10:30 p.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

Wyles said the boy, Brock Moore, woke up to the smell of smoke and made sure the other two children in the house got out. He also rescued a woman in the home who had a broken leg from an accident weeks before.

Moore was taken to the emergency room because he was coughing from the smoke but was released a few hours later, Wyles said.

The house was significantly damaged and likely a total loss, the investigator said. An electrical problem in the attic was said to have caused the blaze.