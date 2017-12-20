Police arrested a 12-year-old boy after shots were fired in the attempted robbery of a Burger King restaurant Monday night in Little Rock.

The robbery happened around 7:15 p.m. at the fast-food chain's 5900 Dreher Lane location, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. That Burger King outlet off Geyer Springs Road is south of the Arkansas State Police headquarters.

Officers, who responded there for a "disturbance with weapon" call, spoke with employees who said they were ordered to hand over money to a robber before he brandished a handgun.

The employees said they ran to the back of the restaurant as the assailant started firing toward them. He later reportedly ran out the south door.

According to the report, the 12-year-old returned to the scene and surrendered to officers, telling them he was the shooter.

Metro on 12/20/2017