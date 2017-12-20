20-year-old Arkansan convicted of murder in rival gang member's death

FORT SMITH — A Sebastian County Circuit Court on Wednesday convicted Slangaz 96 gang member Ryan Oxford of second-degree murder and seven counts of committing a terroristic act in the death of rival gang member earlier this year.

The jury of six men and six women heard testimony that Oxford, 20, bought the two rifles used to shoot 18-year-old Justin Lopez, who was in a trailer that was riddled by 22 bullets, and drove the getaway car. Oxford, originally charged with first-degree murder, was one of four gang members accused in the Jan. 14 death.

The jury deliberated about 3½ hours Tuesday before Circuit Judge Michael Fitzhugh sent jurors home for the night about 5:50 p.m.

