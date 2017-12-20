Home / Latest News /
Coats, jewelry worth $400 stolen during antique store break-in, Little Rock police say
This article was published today at 3:11 p.m.
Hundreds of dollars of merchandise was stolen from a Little Rock antique store early Tuesday, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a burglary alarm at Inretrospec, 1201 Center St., around 2:30 a.m. to find the front door broken.
The owner told police about $400 worth of items were missing. In an interview with Arkansas Online, an employee said two vintage coats and some costume jewelry were taken.
Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
