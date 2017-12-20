Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, December 20, 2017, 4:39 p.m.

70-year-old Arkansas man convicted of sexually abusing two boys

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 4:07 p.m.

lawrence-ralston

Lawrence Ralston

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A jury Wednesday found a 70-year-old Arkansan guilty of sexually abusing two boys, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

A 17-year-old boy testified that Lawrence Ralston touched him inappropriately when he was 9 years ol, then warned him not to tell anyone or he would hurt him and his mother, according to the newspaper.

Another boy, age 14, reportedly told jurors that Ralston touched him inappropriately when he was 6 years old.

Ralston was convicted of rape and second-degree sexual assault. He denied having ever touched either of the two boys inappropriately, the Democrat-Gazette reported.

The jury was said to be deliberating Ralston's sentencing as of Wednesday afternoon.

