Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, December 20, 2017, 6:54 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

The Recruiting Guy

Arkansas early signee updates

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 6:35 a.m.

Arkansas LB commitment Bumper Pool showing off his future school during a break at the Dallas The Opening Regional.

Arkansas LB commitment Bumper Pool showing off his future school during a break at the Dallas The Opening Regional.

Arkansas is expected to sign at least seven prospects for the first ever early signing period. Updates will be posted as each national letter of intent is faxed in.

Quarterback Connor Noland, 6-3, 208 pounds, of Greenwood

Linebacker Bumper Pool, 6-2, 220, 4.79 of Lucas, Texas,

Cornerback Ladarrius Bishop, 6-1, 190, 4.35 of Ashdown

Defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols, 6-3, 265, of Springdale

Defensive lineman Billy Ferrell, 6-3, 330, of Fordyce

Offensive lineman Silas Robinson, 6-4, 315, of Yoakum, Texas

Receiver Mike Woods, 6-2, 190, 4.43, of Magnolia, Texas,

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas early signee updates

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online