Arkansas early signee updates

Arkansas is expected to sign at least seven prospects for the first ever early signing period. Updates will be posted as each national letter of intent is faxed in.

Quarterback Connor Noland, 6-3, 208 pounds, of Greenwood

Linebacker Bumper Pool, 6-2, 220, 4.79 of Lucas, Texas,

Cornerback Ladarrius Bishop, 6-1, 190, 4.35 of Ashdown

Defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols, 6-3, 265, of Springdale

Defensive lineman Billy Ferrell, 6-3, 330, of Fordyce

Offensive lineman Silas Robinson, 6-4, 315, of Yoakum, Texas

Receiver Mike Woods, 6-2, 190, 4.43, of Magnolia, Texas,