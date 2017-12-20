Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Arkansas early signee updates
This article was published today at 6:35 a.m.
Arkansas is expected to sign at least seven prospects for the first ever early signing period. Updates will be posted as each national letter of intent is faxed in.
Quarterback Connor Noland, 6-3, 208 pounds, of Greenwood
Linebacker Bumper Pool, 6-2, 220, 4.79 of Lucas, Texas,
Cornerback Ladarrius Bishop, 6-1, 190, 4.35 of Ashdown
Defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols, 6-3, 265, of Springdale
Defensive lineman Billy Ferrell, 6-3, 330, of Fordyce
Offensive lineman Silas Robinson, 6-4, 315, of Yoakum, Texas
Receiver Mike Woods, 6-2, 190, 4.43, of Magnolia, Texas,
