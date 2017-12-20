Son of longtime Oaklawn president named racetrack's new leader

Louis Cella, whose family founded the Oaklawn Jockey Club in 1904, will succeed his father as president of the Hot Springs racetrack and gaming facility and its parent company, Southwestern Enterprises Inc., according to a Wednesday news release.

Longtime President Charles Cella died of complications from Parkinson's disease at age 81 earlier this month.

"It is truly an honor to follow in the footsteps of my father and grandfather," Louis Cella said in the release. "Racing has been part of the Cella family DNA for generations and we are committed to keeping Oaklawn one of the premiere racetracks in the country for generations to come."

Additionally, John Cella, Charles Cella's other son, has been named president of the family's Southern Real Estate and Financial Co. Inc., also succeeding his father.