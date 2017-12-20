Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, December 20, 2017, 8:35 a.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Connor Noland inks NLI in The Colosseum

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 7:47 a.m.

Greenwood quarterback Connor Noland signs his letter of intent at the Colloseum in Rome on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017.

Greenwood quarterback Connor Noland and his family traveled to Rome for a vacation and it gave the future Razorback an opportunity to sign his national letter of intent at The Colosseum on Wednesday morning.

He and his family arrived in Rome about 3 a.m. central.

"We had talked about a trip to Europe earlier in the year and it just worked out this way," Noland said. "I played in the Blue-Grey All American game on Monday night the 18th and we flew out on the 19th. Monumental moments should be experienced in monumental places. What a month."

Noland (6-3, 208 pounds) inked with the Hogs over scholarship offers from Penn State, UCLA, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and others. ESPN rates him a four-star prospect, the No. 14 pocket-passer and No. 243 overall prospect in the nation.

A standout right-handed pitcher, he also plans to play baseball at Arkansas.

