Drives wrong way, off road are fatal

Two people died in traffic crashes Monday, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

An 83-year-old Marmaduke man died when the vehicle he was driving left a road and went partially under in a pond, state police reported.

The accident happened around 10:40 p.m. Monday as Luther Leon Baldwin was traveling south on Greene County Road 514 near Greene County Road 517, according to the report.

The state police said Baldwin's 2001 Chevrolet pickup went off the road, entered a field and struck a levee before ending up partially submerged in the pond.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash, state police reported.

Elsewhere on Monday, an Arkadelphia man was killed after traveling into oncoming traffic and colliding with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 30, according to a state police report.

Kevin Taylor Sr., 61, was driving east in the westbound lanes of the interstate around 9:25 p.m. in Hempstead County with his headlights off, the report said.

Taylor's Chevrolet pickup hit the front of a tractor-trailer driving west on I-30, causing his vehicle to leave the road and end up in a westbound ditch, the report states.

Police said the tractor-trailer traveled into the median. Its driver was not named and was not reported to be injured.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene, the state police said.

Travel conditions at the time were said to be foggy and wet.

Metro on 12/20/2017