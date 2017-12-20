Earle's Bohanon chooses Baylor over Arkansas

Earle quarterback Gerry Bohanon announced plans to sign with Baylor during a news conference at the school gymnasium in front of faculty and students Tuesday.

Bohanon and his parents sat at a table with caps from Arkansas, Baylor, Indiana, Memphis and Louisville. Prior to picking up the Baylor cap and announcing he would be a Bear, he thanked those in attendance.

"I just want to thank you guys for the support and everything you've done for me since I first started school. I really appreciate you guys and love all you guys and thank you for your support," Bohanon said. "I just pray you guys can continue to keep up with me as my journey continues."

He plans to sign with the Bears today, the first day of the early signing period.

Bohanon, 6-4, 215 pounds, chose the Bears over scholarship offers from Arkansas, North Carolina, Mississippi State, Louisville, Ole Miss, Georgia and others. ESPN rates him the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 122 overall prospect.

He received an offer from former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema on Jan. 27 and initially was recruited as an athlete before being recruited as a quarterback.

Razorbacks Coach Chad Morris contacted Bohanon on Dec. 7, his first day on the job, but Baylor's relationship started at least eight months ago when the Bears offered Bohanon a scholarship in April.

Bohanon and his mother officially visited Fayetteville for the Razorbacks' game against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 4. He also made an unofficial visit in April.

He made four unofficial visits to Baylor during the year while also making an official visit the first weekend of December. He also officially visited North Carolina and Memphis.

Bohanon completed 117 of 176 passes for 2,674 yards and 30 touchdowns this season with only 4 interceptions. He also rushed 62 times for 1,209 yards and 17 touchdowns.

He will enroll at Baylor in January and is expected to compete against freshman Charlie Brewer, the lone scholarship quarterback on the Bears' roster, for the starting job. The Hogs have scholarship quarterbacks Cole Kelley, Ty Storey and Daulton Hyatt on campus while Greenwood signal caller Connor Noland is expected to sign with the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville today.

Sports on 12/20/2017