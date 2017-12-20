Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, December 20, 2017, 4:40 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Former Arkansas sports memorabilia dealer gets 12 years in prison

By Bill Bowden

This article was published today at 3:56 p.m.

John Rogers via Pulaski County Sheriff's office

John Rogers via Pulaski County Sheriff's office

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A former central Arkansas sports memorabilia dealer was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud in a case that drew national attention.

John Rogers' sentencing hearing was held in federal court in Chicago with U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin presiding.

Rogers owned Sports Card Plus and Rogers Photo Archive LLC, both of which were based in North Little Rock.

Rogers lied to investors, customers and financial insitutions to fraduulently obtain money for the business, according to his March 6 plea agreement.

Rogers falsely claimed to have contracts to buy certain collections of sports memorabilia and photograph archives, the court document states.

The assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois confirmed the sentence to an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Former Arkansas sports memorabilia dealer gets 12 years in prison

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online