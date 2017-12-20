Former Arkansas sports memorabilia dealer gets 12 years in prison

A former central Arkansas sports memorabilia dealer was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud in a case that drew national attention.

John Rogers' sentencing hearing was held in federal court in Chicago with U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin presiding.

Rogers owned Sports Card Plus and Rogers Photo Archive LLC, both of which were based in North Little Rock.

Rogers lied to investors, customers and financial insitutions to fraduulently obtain money for the business, according to his March 6 plea agreement.

Rogers falsely claimed to have contracts to buy certain collections of sports memorabilia and photograph archives, the court document states.

The assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois confirmed the sentence to an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.