Wednesday, December 20, 2017, 3:02 p.m.

Little Rock police release more details on shooting that injured teen

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 1:22 p.m.

Little Rock police have released more information about a shooting that injured a 17-year-old Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to Arkansas Children's Hospital about 9 p.m., where the teen was being treated for a gunshot wound to his lower right calf, according to a police report. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The teen told authorities that he had been shot near the intersection of 32nd and Izard Streets while walking home from Crump Park. He said a vehicle made a U-turn in the street, and the driver began shooting.

Officers later established a crime scene in the 900 block of West 32nd Street, according to the report.

The boy's mother told police the teen had left home around 5 p.m.

Authorities previously reported that the victim was 15.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

