VIDEO: What Chad Morris said about Arkansas' early signing class

Updates:

-Chad Morris opens wishing Arkansas football SID Patrick Pierson a happy birthday.

-Morris says its a big day and a unique day. Seven members of the class are in and possibly two more will join.

-Morris says Connor Noland signing from the Colosseum in Rome will be hard to top.

-LaDarrius Bishop is a guy that will bring speed and athleticism. "We had to go get that guy. I think he's going to bring a lot to our program."

-BJ Ferrell was a guy the staff offered when they arrived.

-Isaiah Nichols is excited to be a part of the program.

-Mike Woods is a very dynamic receiver and has great size

-Morris feels confident about Noland, and drew comparisons to Tajh Boyd of Clemson. You get caught up in the measurements, when what he's looking for is heart.

-Morris says there is such a thing as great football players that don't fit the Arkansas program. "We don't star recruit. If he fits that's what we want."

-Morris calls Arkansas a sleeping giant. He's confident he can wake it up.

-He's not a fan of the early singing period, and says the last 13 days have "been a wild ride." He says it can be equally as challenging for the student-athlete. Said there were a lot of moving parts that were hard to fit together.

-Morris says he expects to name a defensive coordinator in the near future. He's drawn quite a bit of interest in the job. Said if he had his phone on him he could relay just how much.

-Moving forward, Morris wants guys that play multiple sports. It develops an overall skillset, and shows him he can be coached in different ways.

-Says Arkansas is "fair and comparable" to what other schools can provide as far as a salary pool for assistants.

-Anticipates signing another 6-8 players in February, with a focus on getting four guys for offense and defense. He's very confident he'll be able to fill some roster spots in the coming weeks.

-Plans to name a strength and conditioning coach around the same time as a defensive coordinator.

-As far as the guys joining him from the SMU staff, he's not ready to announce exactly what positions just yet, but will in the near future.

-Morris will have a special teams coordinator/analyst on staff.

-He's really big on conditioning. How can we get from point A to point B as fast as we can.

-Trying to figure out when the spring game is going to be. Should have that pretty soon.

-Morris has shot a lot of the guys at SMU a text message wishing them luck in their bowl game tonight. He's excited for them and the opportunity they have tonight. It's a group of guys that had to go through a transition and prepare for a bowl game. He'll definitely be watching.