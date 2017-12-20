North Little Rock Electric Department worker dies while working on streetlight wire

A longtime employee of the North Little Rock Electric Department died on the job Wednesday morning, the city said.

Doug Thurmond, 53, was a "journeyman lineman" and had worked for the department for 17 years, according to a statement posted to Facebook.

He died from injuries consistent with electric shock after he was dispatched on a call for a streetlight wire in the road due to a car wreck about 6 a.m., the city said.

The department is investigating his death.

"Doug was a friend to so many here," James Bray, general manager of the North Little Rock Electric Department, wrote in the statement. "We at North Little Rock Electric are devastated for the loss."

Mayor Joe Smith also released a statement.

"Our linemen do a dangerous job and we too often take for granted the service they provide," Smith said. "Doug was the definition of a true public servant. He would work in uncomfortable conditions so we could keep our lights on and be warm and safe in our homes."

Thurmond is survived by his wife, Lisa, and son, Michael, according to the post.