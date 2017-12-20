Dine-in movie theater chain plans to open Little Rock location next month; Chenal 9 remains shut

As one movie theater prepares to open in Arkansas' capital city, uncertainty remains about the time frame for reopening at another.

Little Rock’s Movie Tavern, originally set to open by the year’s end, is now slated to open in January at the Gateway Town Center off Interstates 30 and 630, according to the Dallas-based chain’s website.

Movie Tavern is currently hiring for a number of positions at the location, including server, box office attendant and bartender.

The Little Rock movie theater will provide full-menu dining in each of its 11 auditoriums as well as luxury stadium seating and a full-service bar.

At the Promenade at Chenal shopping center in west Little Rock, the Chenal 9 movie theater has been shuttered since June as part of a rebranding from B&B Theatres of Gladstone, Mo., to AMC Theatres of Leawood, Kan.

The nine-screen theater was originally planned to reopen about a month later, though it remained closed as of Wednesday. A building permit was filed in September for the $3 million renovation project.

Representatives for the shopping center and AMC's corporate office could not be reached Wednesday morning.

More information about Movie Tavern and its planned location in Arkansas’ capital city can be found by visiting its website.