Wednesday, December 20, 2017, 3:04 p.m.

Olympic gymnast says she was forced to sign deal to cover up sex-abuse allegations

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:08 p.m.

file-in-this-july-29-2012-file-photo-us-gymnast-mckayla-maroney-poses-after-completing-her-routine-on-the-vault-during-the-artistic-gymnastic-womens-qualifications-at-the-2012-summer-olympics-in-london-maroney-posted-a-statement-on-twitter-oct-18-2017-in-which-she-said-she-was-molested-for-years-by-former-team-usa-doctor-larry-nassar-ap-photojulie-jacobson-file

FILE - In this July 29, 2012, file photo, U.S. gymnast McKayla Maroney poses after completing her routine on the vault during the Artistic Gymnastic women's qualifications at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Maroney posted a statement on Twitter Oct. 18, 2017, in which she said she was molested for years by former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)



LOS ANGELES — Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney says the group that trains U.S. Olympic gymnasts forced her to sign a confidential settlement to keep allegations of sexual abuse by the team's doctor secret.

Maroney filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Los Angeles against the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics. The suit also seeks damages from Michigan State University, where the team's doctor, Larry Nassar, worked for decades.

The lawsuit alleges that the settlement was illegal and "for the purpose of silencing a known victim of Nassar."

Maroney said she accepted the settlement in December 2016 after "years of psychological trauma" and sexual abuse. The terms weren't disclosed in court papers.

Nassar has admitted to sexually assaulting female gymnasts, possessing child pornography and molesting girls who sought treatment.

USA Gymnastics didn't immediately comment.

