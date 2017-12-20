Pedestrian dies after being hit by three vehicles in Arkansas, police say

A pedestrian died after being struck by three vehicles Tuesday night in Pine Bluff, police said.

Officers responded around 5:20 p.m. to the area of 23rd Avenue and Olive Street, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

There, police found 58-year-old Frederick Rice in northbound lanes of traffic. He was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported that Rice was struck by three vehicles. The first two left the scene, and the third stopped and is cooperating in the investigation, they said.

No charges are expected against the third driver, according to police.

Police noted that “heavy rain” was falling at the time of the pedestrian crash.