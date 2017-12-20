Police arrest 1 of 3 men sought in stabbing at Northwest Arkansas gas station

Police have arrested one of three men sought in a stabbing earlier this year in Northwest Arkansas.

Joaquin Flores, 20, of Rogers faces charges of first-degree battery, engaging in violent criminal group activity and fleeing, according to a Rogers Police Department report.

On April 2, an off-duty sergeant at the Conoco convenience store at 4601 W. Walnut St. in Rogers observed three or four people punching an individual in the head while others kicked him.

The sergeant then ran toward the fight and ordered them to stop, at which point the attackers fled in a white SUV parked nearby, the report states.

The victim, who refused medical treatment, reportedly told police that “he had said something to them which caused the altercation, and he deserved what he got.”

Police said the victim was taken later that day by private vehicle to a hospital, where he was treated for a stab wound to his back and neck area and a collapsed lung.

Two other Rogers men — Jose Torices and Trevor Griffith, both 19 — are still sought in connection with the stabbing, the Police Department said in a news release.

Flores has a criminal history that includes a September 2015 guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of theft of property as well as various drug-related charges dating back to September 2016.

Records show Flores remained at the Benton County jail as of Wednesday afternoon. His bail has not been set.