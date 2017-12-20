Police: Central Arkansas man says he inappropriately touched girl while 'crying at the dinner table'

A central Arkansas man was arrested Tuesday evening after a minor told police he touched her inappropriately, according to a report.

Around 7 p.m., the Sherwood girl told officers Joshua Davy, 34, had touched her breasts and vagina in her home.

Davy admitted to officers that he had touched the girl while "crying at the dinner table," according to the arrest report. He later refused to give a statement.

He is charged with second-degree sexual assault and as of Wednesday morning was being held at the Pulaski County jail, records show. No bail had been set.

He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 20.