PRO BOWL SELECTIONS

Jan. 28
At Camping World Stadium
Orlando, Fla.
(Subject to Change)
AFC
OFFENSE (21)
QUARTERBACKS (3) — Tom Brady, New England; Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh; Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers
WIDE RECEIVERS (4) — Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers; Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh; A.J. Green, Cincinnati; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston
RUNNING BACKS (3) — Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh; Kareem Hunt, Kansas City; LeSean McCoy, Buffalo
FULLBACK (1) — James Develin, New England
TIGHT ENDS (2) — Rob Gronkowski, New England; Travis Kelce, Kansas City
TACKLES (3) — Taylor Lewan, Tennessee; Donald Penn, Oakland; Alejandro Villanueva, Pittsburgh
GUARDS (3) — David DeCastro, Pittsburgh; Richie Incognito, Buffalo; Kelechi Osemele, Oakland
CENTERS (2) — Rodney Hudson, Oakland; Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh
DEFENSE (18)
DEFENSIVE ENDS (3) — Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville; Khalil Mack, Oakland
INTERIOR LINEMEN (3) — Geno Atkins, Cincinnati; Jurrell Casey, Tennessee; Malik Jackson, Jacksonville
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (3) — Jadeveon Clowney, Houston; Von Miller, Denver; Terrell Suggs, Baltimore
INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKERS (2) — C.J. Mosley, Baltimore; Ryan Shazier, Pittsburgh
CORNERBACKS (4) — A.J. Bouye, Jacksonville; Casey Hayward, Los Angeles Chargers; Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville; Aqib Talib, Denver
FREE SAFETY (1) — Eric Weddle, Baltimore
STRONG SAFETIES (2) — Micah Hyde, Buffalo; Reshad Jones, Miami
SPECIALISTS (4)
PUNTER (1) — Brett Kern, Tennessee
PLACEKICKER (1) — Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh
RETURN SPECIALIST (1) — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City
SPECIAL TEAMER (1) — Matthew Slater, New England
NFC
OFFENSE (21)
QUARTERBACKS (3) — Drew Brees, New Orleans; Carson Wentz, Philadelphia; Russell Wilson, Seattle
WIDE RECEIVERS (4) — Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona; Julio Jones, Atlanta; Adam Thielen, Minnesota; Michael Thomas, New Orleans
RUNNING BACKS (3) — Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams; Mark Ingram, New Orleans; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans
FULLBACK (1) — Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
TIGHT ENDS (2) — Zach Ertz, Philadelphia; Jimmy Graham, Seattle
TACKLES (3) — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia; Tyron Smith, Dallas; Trent Williams, Washington
GUARDS (3) — Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia; Zack Martin, Dallas; Brandon Scherff, Washington
CENTERS (2) — Travis Frederick, Dallas; Alex Mack, Atlanta
DEFENSE (18)
DEFENSIVE ENDS (3) — Everson Griffen, Minnesota; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans; Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas
INTERIOR LINEMEN (3) — Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia; Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (3) — Anthony Barr, Minnesota; Chandler Jones, Arizona; Ryan Kerrigan, Washington
INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKERS (2) — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle
CORNERBACKS (4) — Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans; Patrick Peterson, Arizona; Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota; Darius Slay, Detroit
FREE SAFETY (1) — Earl Thomas, Seattle
STRONG SAFETIES (2) — Landon Collins, New York Giants; Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia
SPECIALISTS (4)
PUNTER (1) — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams
PLACEKICKER (1) — Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams
RETURN SPECIALIST (1) — Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams
SPECIAL TEAMER (1) — Budda Baker, Arizona
