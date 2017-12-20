Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, December 21, 2017, 2:10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

NFL

PRO BOWL SELECTIONS

This article was published December 20, 2017 at 2:27 a.m.

Jan. 28

At Camping World Stadium

Orlando, Fla.

(Subject to Change)

AFC

OFFENSE (21)

QUARTERBACKS (3) — Tom Brady, New England; Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh; Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers

WIDE RECEIVERS (4) — Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers; Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh; A.J. Green, Cincinnati; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

RUNNING BACKS (3) — Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh; Kareem Hunt, Kansas City; LeSean McCoy, Buffalo

FULLBACK (1) — James Develin, New England

TIGHT ENDS (2) — Rob Gronkowski, New England; Travis Kelce, Kansas City

TACKLES (3) — Taylor Lewan, Tennessee; Donald Penn, Oakland; Alejandro Villanueva, Pittsburgh

GUARDS (3) — David DeCastro, Pittsburgh; Richie Incognito, Buffalo; Kelechi Osemele, Oakland

CENTERS (2) — Rodney Hudson, Oakland; Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh

DEFENSE (18)

DEFENSIVE ENDS (3) — Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville; Khalil Mack, Oakland

INTERIOR LINEMEN (3) — Geno Atkins, Cincinnati; Jurrell Casey, Tennessee; Malik Jackson, Jacksonville

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (3) — Jadeveon Clowney, Houston; Von Miller, Denver; Terrell Suggs, Baltimore

INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKERS (2) — C.J. Mosley, Baltimore; Ryan Shazier, Pittsburgh

CORNERBACKS (4) — A.J. Bouye, Jacksonville; Casey Hayward, Los Angeles Chargers; Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville; Aqib Talib, Denver

FREE SAFETY (1) — Eric Weddle, Baltimore

STRONG SAFETIES (2) — Micah Hyde, Buffalo; Reshad Jones, Miami

SPECIALISTS (4)

PUNTER (1) — Brett Kern, Tennessee

PLACEKICKER (1) — Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh

RETURN SPECIALIST (1) — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

SPECIAL TEAMER (1) — Matthew Slater, New England

NFC

OFFENSE (21)

QUARTERBACKS (3) — Drew Brees, New Orleans; Carson Wentz, Philadelphia; Russell Wilson, Seattle

WIDE RECEIVERS (4) — Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona; Julio Jones, Atlanta; Adam Thielen, Minnesota; Michael Thomas, New Orleans

RUNNING BACKS (3) — Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams; Mark Ingram, New Orleans; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

FULLBACK (1) — Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

TIGHT ENDS (2) — Zach Ertz, Philadelphia; Jimmy Graham, Seattle

TACKLES (3) — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia; Tyron Smith, Dallas; Trent Williams, Washington

GUARDS (3) — Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia; Zack Martin, Dallas; Brandon Scherff, Washington

CENTERS (2) — Travis Frederick, Dallas; Alex Mack, Atlanta

DEFENSE (18)

DEFENSIVE ENDS (3) — Everson Griffen, Minnesota; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans; Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas

INTERIOR LINEMEN (3) — Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia; Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (3) — Anthony Barr, Minnesota; Chandler Jones, Arizona; Ryan Kerrigan, Washington

INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKERS (2) — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle

CORNERBACKS (4) — Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans; Patrick Peterson, Arizona; Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota; Darius Slay, Detroit

FREE SAFETY (1) — Earl Thomas, Seattle

STRONG SAFETIES (2) — Landon Collins, New York Giants; Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia

SPECIALISTS (4)

PUNTER (1) — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams

PLACEKICKER (1) — Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams

RETURN SPECIALIST (1) — Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams

SPECIAL TEAMER (1) — Budda Baker, Arizona

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: PRO BOWL SELECTIONS

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online