Wednesday, December 20, 2017, 3:03 p.m.

PHOTO: Pulaski County authorities search for convenience store robber

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 1:58 p.m.

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A robber (pictured at left) is sought in a holdup Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, at the Exxon gas station at 205 East Dixon Road, according to authorities.

Authorities on Tuesday released information in their search for a robber linked to a holdup at a Pulaski County convenience store.

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office said the robbery happened Monday at the Exxon at 205 East Dixon Road, which is near Fuller Middle School.

The robber reportedly sat in a white four-door car with a sunroof for about 15 minutes before entering the gas station. He appeared to be waiting until all of the customers were outside the store, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle was listed as possibly being a Nissan Altima.

Surveillance video showed the man wearing a dark-colored cap with a white design on its front as well as a dark-colored shirt with neon green or yellow around the collar. A previous news release from the sheriff's office described the robber as a black man in his 40s or 50s.

He was last seen headed toward Interstate 530, according to authorities.

Arkansas Online