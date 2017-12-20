Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, December 20, 2017, 8:36 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Sheriff: Search yields no clues in Arkansas girl's abduction

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 8:25 a.m.

colleen-nick-at-a-capitol-news-conference-to-kick-off-a-new-campaign-to-find-her-daughter-morgan-said-she-will-never-give-up-the-search

PHOTO BY MELISSA GERRITS

Colleen Nick, at a Capitol news conference to kick off a new campaign to find her daughter, Morgan, said she will never give up the search.


Use the form below to sign up for any or all of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's free newsletters:

















ALMA — Authorities say the search of an eastern Oklahoma property yielded no new evidence in the decades-old disappearance of a 6-year-old Arkansas girl.

LeFlore County Sheriff Rob Seale says authorities searched property in Spiro, Oklahoma, on Monday and Tuesday after police received a tip regarding a local case. That property is the same one searched in 2010 in connection with the 1995 kidnapping of Morgan Nick, for whom Arkansas' missing-child alert system is named.

Seale tells the Southwest Times Record that the search yielded no evidence in either the local case or the abduction.

Investigators say Morgan was abducted from a Little League game in Alma, Arkansas, as she chased fireflies with friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Sheriff: Search yields no clues in Arkansas girl's abduction

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online