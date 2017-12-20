Home / Latest News /
Sheriff: Search yields no clues in Arkansas girl's abduction
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 8:25 a.m.
ALMA — Authorities say the search of an eastern Oklahoma property yielded no new evidence in the decades-old disappearance of a 6-year-old Arkansas girl.
LeFlore County Sheriff Rob Seale says authorities searched property in Spiro, Oklahoma, on Monday and Tuesday after police received a tip regarding a local case. That property is the same one searched in 2010 in connection with the 1995 kidnapping of Morgan Nick, for whom Arkansas' missing-child alert system is named.
Seale tells the Southwest Times Record that the search yielded no evidence in either the local case or the abduction.
Investigators say Morgan was abducted from a Little League game in Alma, Arkansas, as she chased fireflies with friends.
