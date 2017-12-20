Suspect in theft killed by lawman

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead Tuesday in the Arkansas River Valley.

Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown confirmed late Tuesday that a man had died after being shot by a Mulberry police officer earlier in the day.

Brown said the shooting occurred after a theft of property complaint from a Mulberry store. The victim, who was born in 1961, was accused of stealing smokeless tobacco products from the store, according to the sheriff.

Brown said the suspect was shot at an apartment building where he lived on Reynolds Street.

"The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene," the sheriff said.

The police officer wasn't injured.

Brown wouldn't release names or further details Tuesday, saying the shooting was still under investigation.

The Arkansas State Police said Tuesday afternoon that it had not been asked to investigate the shooting.

The shooting is the second officer-involved shooting in the past four days in Arkansas.

Two Batesville police officers wounded a suspect Saturday evening during a traffic stop, according to state police, who are investigating that incident.

The patrolmen pulled over a vehicle on U.S. 167 at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday and the passenger, Andrew Hatley, 28, of Batesville, fled on foot, according to Liz Chapman of the Arkansas State Police.

Hatley ran a short distance before turning and pointing a handgun at the officers, Chapman said. Both officers fired, striking Hatley, according to Chapman.

Hatley was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Neither officer was injured.

Last month, Batesville police shot and killed 44-year-old Marvin Stair after being called to a residence to investigate a domestic disturbance, state police said.

Stair opened fire on officer Michael Dickinson, striking him multiple times, according to state police. Dickinson fired back before officers who arrived to back up Dickinson shot and killed Stair, state police said.

Dickinson suffered serious injuries but survived.

Information for this article was contributed by Bill Bowden of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

