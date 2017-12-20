Teen hospitalized in Little Rock by gunshot in leg

A 15-year-old boy was wounded Tuesday in a shooting, according to a Little Rock police spokesman.

Little Rock police were called to Arkansas Children's Hospital at 9:05 p.m. for a shooting report, according to an online dispatch log.

Officer Steve Moore, a police spokesman, said the boy had been shot in the lower leg. He said the teenager, who showed up to the hospital in a private vehicle, did not have life-threatening injuries.

It was unclear Tuesday night whether the shooting was an accident, Moore said.

Metro on 12/20/2017