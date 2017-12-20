UAPB coaching search narrowed to 2 hopefuls

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff athletic department said Tuesday it expects its search for a head football coach to end within "the next few days."

UAPB Athletic Director Lonza Hardy Jr. said through a spokesman that a decision could be made as soon as today. The search is down to two candidates.

The athletic department named three finalists last week, and each candidate spoke and answered questions before an open audience at a "meet and greet" on campus.

Henderson State University Coach Scott Maxfield and Alcorn State defensive coordinator Cedric Thomas spoke Dec. 12, and Grambling State offensive coordinator Eric Dooley spoke Monday.

Dooley, whose scoring offense (31.2 points per game) ranked 25th in the Football Championship Subdivision, coached in the Tigers' 21-14 loss to North Carolina A&T State on Saturday in the Celebration Bowl.

Maxfield, who has a 94-48 record in 13 season with the Reddies, signed a five-year contract extension with Henderson State on Friday that will run through the 2022 season.

UAPB announced Nov. 20 that it would not renew the contract of 10-year coach Monte Coleman, who led the Golden Lions to a Southwestern Athletic Conference championship in 2012 before concluding his tenure with five consecutive losing seasons.

UAPB offensive coordinator Ted White is serving as the interim head coach, and he has been in charge of the football program's recruiting.

The NCAA's first early signing period begins today.

