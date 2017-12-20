UCA football names 11 commitments on early signing day

The University of Central Arkansas announced Wednesday afternoon the commitments of 11 athletes to the program's 2018 recruiting class, which were made as part of the NCAA's first early signing period.

In previous years, high school recruits could first sign their National Letters of Intent on the first day of February. In April, the NCAA approved an additional 72-hour signing window every December, which began this year at 7 a.m.

The signings came less than two weeks after former Coach Steve Campbell accepted the same position at South Alabama on Dec. 7.

Nathan Brown, a former UCA quarterback and offensive coordinator, was named the program's new head coach Dec. 11.

"I think it's a good starting point," Brown said of the 11 signees. "We anticipate this being half our class."

The newcomers include: offensive linemen Alex Bridges, Will Burgess, Dylan Desper and Jacob Ingram; tight end Austin Eldridge; running back Cameron Myers; wide receiver Bennie Smith; defensive tackle Alejandro Ramirez; cornerback Duke Upshaw; punter Taylor Wallace, and long snapper Raleigh Wood.

Here's the Bears' 2018 class listed in full:

Alex Bridges: 6-5, 310, Jr., OL, Tyler, Texas (Cisco, Texas, Community College)

Will Burgess: 6-4, 220, Fr., OL, Hot Springs (Lake Hamilton)

Dylan Desper: 6-4, 290, Jr., OL, Madison, Miss. (Jones County, Miss., Community College)

Austin Eldridge: 6-3, 240, Fr., TE, Plant City, Fla., (Plant City)

Jacob Ingram: 6-3, 305, Fr., OL, West Monroe, La. (West Monroe)

Cameron Myers: 6-1, 200, Fr., RB, Plant City, Fla. (Durant)

Alejandro Ramirez: 6-2, 300, Fr., DL, Springdale (Har-Ber)

Bernie Smith: 5-8, 170, Fr., WR, Spring, Texas (Klein Oak)

Duke Upshaw: 6-0, 180, Jr., CB, Baldwyn, Miss. (East Mississippi Community College)

Taylor Wallace: 6-1, 200, Jr., P, Jackson, Miss. (Jones County, Miss., Community College)

Raleigh Wood: 6-2, 205, Jr., LS, Grenada, Miss. (East Mississippi Community College)