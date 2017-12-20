Senate confirms Wal-Mart employee to serve as U.S. attorney for state's Western District

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed a Wal-Mart employee as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, according to a news release.

Duane "Dak" Kees, an ethics and compliance director for the Bentonville-based retailer focusing on corporate investigations, was recommended by Arkansas' Republican senators, who applauded the decision.

"Dak Kees has led a distinguished career in service to our country. He is well prepared for this new role to enforce and uphold our nation's laws," U.S. Sen John Boozman said in the release. "I look forward to working with him to combat crime and make our communities safer."

Sen. Tom Cotton agreed. "Dak brings extensive experience as a public servant and a deeply held belief in the rule of law," he said. "He will be an effective law enforcement officer for the people of Arkansas."

The Western District of Arkansas is made up of 34 counties stretching from Texarkana and El Dorado to Fayetteville and Fort Smith.

Kees is also an Army veteran who rose to the rank of captain, according to the release, spending a year in Afghanistan and 15 months in Iraq and serving in multiple legal posts.

He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and its law school.

President Donald Trump nominated Kees for the post in September, and the Senate Judiciary Committee approved the nomination last week.

