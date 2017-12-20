Kidnapped by ex-boyfriend in North Little Rock, then choked, beaten with bat, woman tells police

A woman was kidnapped from a North Little Rock fast-food restaurant and beaten by her ex-boyfriend, she told police Tuesday.

The 46-year-old Sheridan resident said she was in her vehicle at McDonald's, 600 E. Broadway, about 10 a.m. Sunday when her ex-boyfriend forced his way into the driver's seat, according to a report.

The 41-year-old man reportedly drove her to his residence on West 45th Street. There, he choked her with his hands around her throat several times, blocking her airway, and beat her repeatedly with a baseball bat, she victim told police.

He said he would kill her multiple times during the assault, the report stated.

When the man eventually fell asleep, she said, she took his car key, left his home and called police.

Police noted that she had bruising "from head to toe" and that she complained of chest pain and difficulty breathing. She was transported to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment.

Officers reportedly tried to find the attacker at his home, but the 41-year-old named in the report did not appear in the Pulaski County jail online inmate roster as of Wednesday afternoon.