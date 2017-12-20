Employees affected by Dixie Cafe closures find work at newly opened Arkansas restaurant

Eight employees affected by the closure of Dixie Cafe locations have landed jobs at a newly opened Hot Springs restaurant that was in search of several experienced workers.

“I had this realization that there was an entire restaurant staff without jobs and I had an entire restaurant without a staff,” SQZBX Brewery & Pizza Joint co-owner Cheryl Roorda told the Sentinel-Record.

Roorda opened the business with her husband, Zac Smith, on Monday after renovating the space for about a year, according to the newspaper.

“I don’t know why Dixie Cafe went out of business, but it sure wasn’t for a lack of good staff in Hot Springs,” Smith said.

Among the displaced Dixie Cafe workers finding new employment at SQZBX were Barbara Cordero, a 17-year veteran at the chain, and her husband, who worked as a restaurant general manager at one of its locations.

“It took me a couple of days to even grasp that we were closing,” Cordero told the Sentinel-Record. “It wasn’t like we were not doing any business. We were busy up until the last day.”

Dixie Cafe employees were given two days notice before the decades-running restaurant chain, based in Little Rock, permanently closed all of its outlets.

SQZBX's new hires, seasoned veterans in the dining industry, required little training, Roorda told the newspaper.

“It was such a relief to have an opening day where your kitchen staff is fully plug and play,” she said, noting that “it has made getting this off the ground that much easier.”