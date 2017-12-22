Home / Latest News /
Suspended Miss America CEO: Claims are 'unkind and untrue'
By The Associated Press
This article was originally published December 22, 2017 at 4:01 p.m. Updated today at 4:30 a.m.
- Comments (8)
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Miss America Organization suspended its CEO on Friday, less than 24 hours after leaked emails surfaced showing him and others disparaging the appearance, intellect and sex lives of former Miss Americas.
Sam Haskell said he will abide by the suspension, even while decrying the Huffington Post story that publicized the emails as "unkind and untrue."
"My mistake is a mistake of words," Haskell wrote in a statement issued Friday night, shortly after the board suspended him indefinitely while it investigates the situation. "Much of what was reported is dishonest, deceptive, and despicable.
"The material is based on private emails that were stolen three years ago by ex-employees," Haskell wrote. "The story is so unkind and untrue, and hurts me, my family, and the stewardship of this nonprofit. Those who know my heart know that this is not indicative of my character, nor is it indicative of my business acumen."
The Huffington Post did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Haskell's statement.
The Miss America Organization said its board "will be conducting an in-depth investigation into alleged inappropriate communications and the nature in which they were obtained."
The statement came hours after 49 former Miss Americas signed a petition demanding the resignation of Haskell and other pageant officials, as did more than 1,600 state and local titleholders, contestants and pageant volunteers.
The Miss America Organization did not indicate whether Haskell would be paid during his suspension.
The Huffington Post reported Thursday that the emails included one that used a vulgar term for female genitalia to refer to past Miss America winners, one that wished that a particular former Miss America had died, and others that speculated about how many sex partners another former Miss America has had.
Several of the emails targeted Mallory Hagan, who won the 2013 pageant, claiming she had gained weight after winning and speculating about how many men she had sex with.
"My hope is that this story that broke will bring light to the type of behavior that's been in leadership of the Miss America Organization and really help us put in place some people who care and who embody the mission of Miss America," Hagan said in a Twitter video . "Having somebody bully you, demean you, degrade you in any way is not OK."
Haskell said he was attacked for a year by two former Miss Americas who he did not name, "which impaired my judgment when responding to the inappropriate emails sent to me about them. For that, I deeply apologize.
"I have the utmost respect for the women of this program and contestants at every level," he continued. "It breaks my heart for anyone to think otherwise."
Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell, who signed the petition, told The Associated Press she "lived under this misogynistic leadership for a year of my life, and I'm definitely glad to see all of this evidence come into the light."
She also said pageant officials "told me which former Miss Americas I wasn't allowed to associate with or pose for photos with."
On Friday, the state Casino Reinvestment Development Authority began reviewing its contract with the Miss America Organization, which has about $4 million left on it, after numerous local and state officials called for the final year of the deal to be killed.
The emails already cost the pageant its television production partner and raised questions about the future of the nationally televised broadcast from Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall the week after Labor Day each year. Dick Clark Productions told the AP on Thursday night that it cut ties with the Miss America Organization over the emails, calling them "appalling."
The Huffington Post article shows that Haskell and others directed considerable attention to Hagan. He forwarded an email he had been sent regarding Hagan to a writer for the pageant, who has since been terminated.
The writer responded by questioning whether he and Haskell were part of a tiny group of people who had not had sex with Hagan.
According to the Huffington Post, Haskell replied: "It appears we are the only ones!"
LR1955 says... December 22, 2017 at 5:28 p.m.
Haskell has apologized...not enough, fire his @$$ !
By the way, he looks like a little p_s_y!
ARMNAR says... December 22, 2017 at 6:25 p.m.
I'd wager they're all Trumpanzees.
They fit the pattern.
RBBrittain says... December 22, 2017 at 8:20 p.m.
They still don't get it: It DOES NOT MATTER that the emails were allegedly "stolen three years ago by ex-employees"; they STILL hurt the women named in them, they STILL caused Dick Clark Productions to walk away from the pageant (with Atlantic City poised to follow them), and they STILL caused the vast majority of living past Miss Americas to call for him to step down. If he doesn't go, it will be the death knell for the pageant -- even worse than the Vanessa Williams fiasco or the ratings decline that forced it onto cable (and out of Atlantic City) for several years.
arkateacher54 says... December 22, 2017 at 9:03 p.m.
More trial by media/social media - a horrible trend that will destroy our justice system. Who needs due process? Just dig up or make up some dirt on someone you want to destroy, put it out there and watch the sparks fly. Get the person fired, made unemployable, ruin their reputation and home life. Worse than jail. All because of a bad attitude and a few inappropriate emails that may or may not exist or incriminate the person. No right to remain silent; no habeas corpus; no facing one's accusers; no right to a speedy, public jury trial; no defense attorney; no appeal, no nothing. Nothing but a witch hunt. This is not only destroying people's lives unfairly, but it both illustrates and multiplies our societies disdain for our time-honored system of due process. This guy, these people may well be guilty. Since when was it OK in the United States to lynch people? I thought we stopped doing that some time ago. Apparently not.
Vickie55 says... December 23, 2017 at 10:59 a.m.
Teacher, jump back! Who is being lynched? He did not deny that the emails existed. This is no different from sexual harrassment accusations against politicians or sports personalities. Or do you think sexual harrassment is okay?
Packman says... December 23, 2017 at 1:06 p.m.
Hey amgoo - U dumb sh*t. A rabid Hillary fan, Harvey Weinstein, established the pattern. WTF is wrong with you, amgoo?
.
Hey Vickie - Ever heard of the Duke lacrosse team?
GoBigRed says... December 23, 2017 at 2:20 p.m.
I thought you supported "Right'To'Work" policies. Are you saying that they can't let him go?
Vickie55 says... December 23, 2017 at 3:35 p.m.
Pack, I do remember Duke. An email either exists or it doesn’t.
