DE Nick Fulwider inks with Hogs on live radio
This article was published December 22, 2017 at 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas defensive end target Nick Fulwider and his mother, Diahann joined Wess Moore on Game On radio show Friday to talk about Nick's decision to be a Razorback. He signed his national letter intent with Arkansas at the end of the interview.
Fulwider, 6-7, 260, 4.79 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Tyrone, (Ga.) Sandy Creek has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools like North Carolina, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and others. He and his mother made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville during the summer and officially visited last weekend.
