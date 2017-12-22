Arkansas man arrested in home explosion, fire that killed toddler

An Arkansas man has been arrested in connection with a home explosion and fire that killed a toddler early Thursday, state police said.

Ricky Carter, 27, is being held at the Logan County jail on charges of first-degree murder and arson, according to a news release.

Paris police responded about 2:30 a.m. to a loud noise complaint in the 1700 block of South Elm Street and arrived to find the house in flames.

Officers reportedly rescued Carter, who was staying at the home, along with four children. Three of the children were uninjured. A 2-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. The body has been sent to the state Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

The explosion and fire are still under investigation, though an American Red Cross disaster service specialist said Thursday that she spoke with the boy's family and that the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

A family member, Virginia Tanner, said only that a child had died but wouldn’t comment further, asking for privacy so the family could grieve.

The boy’s mother, her three children and a live-in boyfriend went to stay Thursday with family members who live about a block away. McMillen said the boy’s family was renting the house where the explosion occurred.