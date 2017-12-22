Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man arrested in home explosion, fire that killed toddler
This article was originally published December 22, 2017 at 11:06 a.m. Updated today at 4:30 a.m.
An Arkansas man has been arrested in connection with a home explosion and fire that killed a toddler early Thursday, state police said.
Ricky Carter, 27, is being held at the Logan County jail on charges of first-degree murder and arson, according to a news release.
Paris police responded about 2:30 a.m. to a loud noise complaint in the 1700 block of South Elm Street and arrived to find the house in flames.
Officers reportedly rescued Carter, who was staying at the home, along with four children. Three of the children were uninjured. A 2-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. The body has been sent to the state Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.
The explosion and fire are still under investigation, though an American Red Cross disaster service specialist said Thursday that she spoke with the boy's family and that the explosion was caused by a gas leak.
A family member, Virginia Tanner, said only that a child had died but wouldn’t comment further, asking for privacy so the family could grieve.
The boy’s mother, her three children and a live-in boyfriend went to stay Thursday with family members who live about a block away. McMillen said the boy’s family was renting the house where the explosion occurred.
Reporter Dave Hughes contributed to this story.
Ermal says... December 22, 2017 at 2:33 p.m.
Why was he arrested for murder?
rtw says... December 22, 2017 at 2:44 p.m.
. . .gas leak . . .really? The morning paper article reported that the windows were covered with black [cloaking] plastic. Sounds like a meth kitchen blowout.
Kmcf428gmailcom says... December 22, 2017 at 9:05 p.m.
What's really important is that a precious, innocent 2 year old child is dead. Why? If he is responsible, may he rot in hell forever. If found guilty, yet another reason why the death penalty is just.
rubythecat96gmailcom says... December 22, 2017 at 9:30 p.m.
where was the mother during this explosion and fire ?
ozena says... December 22, 2017 at 11:11 p.m.
Worthy of nomination for least informative and most puzzling news story of the year.
GeneralMac says... December 23, 2017 at 11:22 a.m.
Ozena...........I agree.
A high school dropout could have written a better news article.
This one was full of contradictory statements.
rtw says... December 23, 2017 at 11:50 a.m.
Totally confusing . . .was the "boyfriend" a victim, or the perpetrator?
LR1955 says... December 23, 2017 at 12:31 p.m.
The boy friend is staying w/ his gf & kids, it says that above. So he’s not the one arrested.
