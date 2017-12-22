Home / Latest News /
Police: 3 girls taken from Indiana home found safe in Arkansas
By The Associated Press
This article was originally published December 22, 2017 at 7:57 p.m. Updated today at 4:30 a.m.
DELPHI, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana sheriff says three sisters taken from their home by their mother have been found safe in Arkansas.
Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said 12-year-old Aujhanay Udhus, 8-year-old Georgia Banks and 6-year-old Amariah Banks were taken Tuesday from a home in the Carroll County, Indiana, community of Delphi, where they lived with their maternal grandmother. She was granted custody of the children in March 2016.
Leazenby says subsequent interviews with relatives had heightened officials' concern.
Leazenby says Arkansas and federal authorities apprehended the girls' mother, 33-year-old Leah Banks, and her husband, Kevin Banks, Friday evening in Helena. He's the father of Georgia and Amariah.
Leazenby says the girls are in custody and "fine." He added the parents were arrested on charges of interfering with custody.
Police believe the girls had been taken to a home in Jonesboro, the last known address of Leah and Kevin Banks.
