Little Rock police to give away 300 turkeys today

Little Rock police are giving away 300 turkeys today at three stations across the city.

The turkey giveaway, which will start at 11 a.m., is one of the first major community projects for the Little Rock Police Foundation, which paid for the turkeys.

"We want to connect the police to the people," foundation chairman Timothy Anderson said.

The nonprofit is independent of the Police Department and aims to support efforts that enhance public safety and community-police relations.

Police will hand out 100 turkeys at each of the department's three patrol divisions today. The department said the giveaway will also include green beans and cranberry sauce, both of which were donated by Kroger. Turkeys will be limited to one per family.

Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner said the event offers an opportunity for constructive interactions between police officers and community members and allows officers to engage people in something that's not related to law enforcement.

Good relationships between the community and the department also help authorities in their efforts to reduce crime, he said. As chief, Buckner has continuously emphasized the importance of community policing and the need for the department to become more involved in the community.

Buckner said the giveaway will help the less fortunate and should act as a reminder about the concerns of food scarcity and poverty in Little Rock.

"It's something we should always consider throughout the year," he said.

The Little Rock Police Foundation, which began in the spring of 2016, aims to "enhance police-community relations, crime prevention and public safety through grants funding for cooperative community programs, training and technology," according to the foundation's website.

Anderson, who works as a wealth adviser, said the foundation hopes the turkey giveaway illustrates to community members that the department and its officers care.

"It's the right thing to do; it's the right time to do it," he said.

Buckner said he expects the foundation's work to grow in the future. The organization, he said, will be able to fund expenses that might not fit in the department's budget, such as sending commanders to training events or buying small pieces of equipment.

The turkey giveaway will start at 11 a.m. at the following locations: the Northwest Patrol Division at 10001 Kanis Road; the Downtown Patrol Division at 3917 W. 12th St.; and the Southwest Patrol Division at 6401 Baseline Road.

Metro on 12/23/2017